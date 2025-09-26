IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live score: India U19 opt to bat first, hope to post big total on board

IND U19 vs AUS U19 live score: India U19 continue their ongoing youth ODI series by taking on Australia U19 in the third ODI of the series. The two sides lock horns at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on September 26, and are hoping to put in a good performance. It is worth noting that Team India has won both the ODIs that they have played so far, and they will be aiming to replicate their performance in the third clash between the two sides as well.
Toss Update: India Under-19 won the toss and opted to bat
Playing XIs
India U19 (Playing XI): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Alex Lee Young, Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Tom Hogan, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom