IND U19 vs AUS U19: India thump Australia in first ODI, chase 226 in just 30 overs to take 1-0 lead IND U19 vs AUS U19: Abhigyan Kundu, Henil Patel and Vedant Trivedi starred, even as Vaibhav Suryavanshi also hogged the limelight for his explosive batting at the top of the order. The Indian colts gunned down the 226-run target in just 30.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

Brisbane:

India U19 team thumped Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI of the three-match series today at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The visitors chased down 226 runs in just 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand to take a 1-0 lead in the contest. Vaibhav Suryavanshi yet again hogged the limelight with his explosive batting, as he smashed 38 runs off 22 balls with seven fours and a six to his name.

However, the real heroes of the chase were Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu, who helped India recover from 75/3 and notched up an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs in around 20 overs. While Trivedi remained unbeaten on 61, Kundu took the aggressive route to score 87 runs off 74 balls with eight fours and five sixes.

Australia lucky to post 225 runs after opting to bat

Earlier in the day, Australia U19 won the toss and opted to bat first, only to find themselves reeling at 35/4 inside the first 10 overs. Henil Patel and Kishan Kumar rocked the hosts with the new ball but the Hogan brothers - Steven and Tom - scored 39 and 41 runs respectively to help them recover.

However, the real impact knock was played by the lower-order batter John James, who remained unbeaten 77 runs off 68 balls. Australia, thanks to his innings, crossed the 200-run mark and posted 225 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Apart from Henil Patel, who took three wickets, Kishan and Kanishk Chouhan also picked a couple each for India.

Australia fought hard to put up a 226-run target for India, but it didn't prove to be enough as the visitors cantered home to victory in the 31st over itself.

Also Read