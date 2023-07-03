Virat Kohli joins Indian team for Tour of West Indies; Men in Blue take special volleyball session

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI Indian Cricket Team players

The Indian Cricket Team is set to play its first series in a new World Test Championship cycle as they travel to the Caribbean. Rohit Sharma's men have arrived in Barbados and are gearing up for the multi-format series. Virat Kohli has also arrived after spending a month-long holiday in England and making a short trip to the Netherlands.

Kohli is seen along with the team having a special volleyball session on a beach. Several members of the Indian team are seen playing volleyball, while Ishan Kishan is seen on the sidelines, filming the part of the footage and giving some advice to the players. India's head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Sanjay Bangar are also pictured in the video playing along with the players.

Watch The Video Here:

The Men in Blue will begin their march to the new World Test Championship title with their curtain raiser against West Indies in a two-match series starting on July 12. The second match will be held on July 20 and the limited-overs cricket will follow next. India and West Indies lock horns in a three-match ODI series before playing a five-game T20I series to conclude the long tour.

Notably, Kohli was in London along with the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against Australia. He made 14 and 49 in the two innings of the summit clash for the Men in Blue. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were India's biggest hopes on Day 5 of the final with India needing 280 for a miraculous win. However, the Aussies wrapped the Indian batting inside the first session of the final day to hand Rohit Sharma's men a 209-run drubbing.

India's squad for West Indies ODIs and Tests

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Latest Cricket News