Live Streaming Road Safety World Series India Legends vs England Legends: How to watch Live Online

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT India Legends' Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar

Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs England Legends: How to watch IN-L vs EN-L Live Online

India Legends, headed by Sachin Tendulkar , will take on Kevin Pietersen-led England Legends in the ninth match of the Road Safety World Series T20 in Raipur. In their recent match against Bangladesh Legends, India Legends registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory as Virender Sehwag made the difference with his blistering 35-ball 80. Similarly, England Legends also managed to win their previous clash against Bangladesh Legends. Skipper Kevin Pietersen’s aggressive 17-ball 42 steered the England side to a comfortable seven-wicket victory with 36 balls to spare.

Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs England Legends: How to watch IN-L vs EN-L Live Online

At what time does India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match start?

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

When is India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will take place on March 9. (Tuesday)

How do I watch live streaming of India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

You can watch India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match on Voot App JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and Colors in India.

What are the squads for India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard