Live Streaming Road Safety World Series India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: How to watch Live Online

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar

Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends: How to watch IN-L vs BD-L Live Online

A year after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Road Safety World Series is set to commence from March 5, with India Legends taking on Bangladesh Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium. India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar , will be favourites to win the clash. Along with Tendulkar, India Legends comprise many match-winners like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan. India Legends already have won two of their fixtures prior to the rescheduling of the tournament. Though the Bangladesh Legends squad looks weak on paper, it certainly has the firepower to cause an upset. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM local time.

At what time does India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match start?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

When is India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will take place on March 5. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

You can watch India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match on Voot App JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and Colors in India.

What are the squads for India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series T20 match?

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Nafees Iqbal, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzaq, Mushfiqur Rahman, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, MD.Sharif, Mohammad Nazimuddin, Mamoon Rashid, Alamgir Kabir, Hanan Sarkar