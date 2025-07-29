IND C vs WI C WCL pitch report: How will surface at Grace Road, Leicester play for India's clash? India Champions, the defending champions of the WCL, are hanging by the thinnest of threads in the race to the semifinals. They face the West Indies Champions in their last group stage match of the tournament. Here is all you need to know about the venue.

New Delhi:

India Champions are all set to face the West Indies Champions in their last match of the World Championship of Legends. The defending champions, India, are hanging by the thinnest of threads in the race to the semifinals as they stare at an early exit. The Yuvraj Singh-led side has not won a single match out of their first four games in the tournament.

India's first match of the tournament, against Pakistan Champions, was called off after several players pulled out of the fixture due to the tensions between the two neighbours. They have faced defeats to South Africa Champions, Australia Champions and England Champions in their next three matches and sit at the bottom of the six-team points table.

India have only one point in the tournament till now and need a huge win over West Indies Champions to pip fourth-placed England to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Windies are not in much better shape either. They have won just one of their first four games, with that victory coming against English champions. The Windies are on fifth spot in the points table with two points.

Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the pitch details of the clash.

Grace Road, Leicester pitch report

The Grace Road stadium in Leicester has hosted nine T20 matches this season, including two in the ongoing WCL. Teams batting second have enjoyed more success as compared to the batting first teams. Seven of the nine matches this season have been won by teams batting second.

Grace Road - T20 Numbers Game (2025 season)

Matches Played - 9

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 7

Average first innings total - 170

Squads:

West Indies Champions Squad: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle(c), Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton(w), William Perkins, Dwayne Bravo, Ashley Nurse, Dave Mohammed, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Sulieman Benn, Nikita Miller, Fidel Edwards, Shivnarine Chanderpaul

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul, Suresh Raina