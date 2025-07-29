Live IND C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live score: India Champions opt to bowl in do-or-die contest against Windies Champions India Champions stare at an early exit from the World Championship of Legends as their title defence stands in danger. They face West Indies Champions in their final match of the league stage and need a big win to cruise through to the semifinals.

New Delhi:

Defending Champions India are staring at an early elimination from the World Championship of Legends, as they have not won a single game till now. From their four tournament matches so far, they have just one point to show for, which came due to their called-off game against Pakistan Champions.

India sit at the bottom of the six-team points table and need a miracle here to reach in the top four and qualify for the semifinals as they play their final group stage match against the West Indies Champions.

The West Indies Champions are not in much comfortable zone either, as they have just one win in the tournament and sit in fifth place with their semifinal hopes on the line too. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

