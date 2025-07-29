Advertisement
  4. IND C vs WI C WCL 2025 Live score: India Champions opt to bowl in do-or-die contest against Windies Champions

India Champions stare at an early exit from the World Championship of Legends as their title defence stands in danger. They face West Indies Champions in their final match of the league stage and need a big win to cruise through to the semifinals.

India Champions face West Indies Champions. Image Source : Getty (File Photo)
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Defending Champions India are staring at an early elimination from the World Championship of Legends, as they have not won a single game till now. From their four tournament matches so far, they have just one point to show for, which came due to their called-off game against Pakistan Champions. 

India sit at the bottom of the six-team points table and need a miracle here to reach in the top four and qualify for the semifinals as they play their final group stage match against the West Indies Champions. 

The West Indies Champions are not in much comfortable zone either, as they have just one win in the tournament and sit in fifth place with their semifinal hopes on the line too. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND C vs WI C WCL 2025 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:10 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Aaron gets Gayle!!

    Varun Aaron strikes in his first over. He cleans Chris Gayle with a beautiful ball. Windies lose their skipper.

  • 9:08 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Gayle with two fours!!

    Varun Aaron with the second new over here. And Gayle creams two fours in the over.

  • 9:00 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    West Indies openers out in middle!!

    West Indies openers are out in the middle as they look for a strong start here. Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons are out in the middle. Abhimanyu Mithun with the new ball here. Off we go.

  • 8:54 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Players out for anthems!!

    The players are making their way out for the anthems. We are minutes away from the first ball. 

  • 8:49 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Chris Gayle at toss!!

    Chris Gayle, the West Indies skipper, says that things are pretty simple for them. They need just a win, and they are through. Gayle jokes, saying that he needs to focus on winning the toss here, as all the games he has lost the toss. He hopes to beat India and proceed to the Semis. Gayle says that the wicket is a bit green, but a spinner got 6 wickets here, so they will need to see how it goes. West Indies have a couple of changes with Nikita Miller coming in for Sulieman Benn.

  • 8:45 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Yuvraj Singh at toss!!

    Yuvraj, the India Champions captain, says that they want to chase as it makes sense to do so, given they need to win by a big margin, and bowling first works well for them. He says that the atmosphere in the dressing room has been okay. He says that the team needs to play good cricket. he adds that if the team qualifies, then it's fine, otherwise they will enjoy going back home and look to come back strong next season. Yuvraj shares there are a couple of changes with Suresh Raina and Gurkeerat Singh Mann coming into the side.

  • 8:40 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs WI C WCL Live: Impact players of both teams

    India's impact subs: Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

    West Indies' impact subs: Shannon Gabriel, Fidel Edwards, Sulieman Benn.

  • 8:38 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs WI C WCL Live: West Indies' Playing XI

    Chris Gayle(C), Chadwick Walton(WK), Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Kieron Pollard, Ashley Nurse, William Perkins, Sheldon Cottrell, Dave Mohammed, Nikita Miller.

  • 8:37 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs WI C WCL Live: India Champions' Playing XI

    Robin Uthappa(WK), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(C), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Abhimanyu Mithun, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

     

  • 8:32 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs WI C WCL Live: India opt to bowl!!

    India Champions have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. This is a must-win clash for them to have any chance of reaching in the semifinals.

  • 8:16 PM (IST)Jul 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND C vs WI C WCL Live: India Champions up against West Indies Champions

    India Champions, the winners of the WCL 2024, are facing a major threat to losing their title early in 2025. They are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament in the group stage itself as they sit at the bottom with just one point. They face the West Indies Champions in their last league stage match and need a magic to turn things around. Stay tuned for the match.

Top News

