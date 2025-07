Live IND C vs AUS C WCL Live score: India asked to bat first as they look for first win of season India Champions face Australia Champions in their second match of the World Championship of Legends 2025. India will be looking to bounce back from their humbling against South Africa, while the Aussies will look to keep their run going. Follow for the latest updates.

New Delhi: India look to bounce back after suffering a drubbing in their first match of the World Championship of Legends 2025 against South Africa. After having conceded 208/6, the Indians were restricted to just 111/9 as the Proteas registered an 88-run win. Meanwhile, Australia are unbeaten in the tournament, having had a no-result against England before making light work of West Indies in their second clash. Match Scorecard

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: Indian openers look for strong start!! And we are live now. Robin Uthappa and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle. Brett Lee has the new ball in his hand. Off we go.

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: Players are out in the middle!! The players are out in the middle. India are batting first. Time for the national anthems.

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: What happened in India's previous game? India were humbled by South Africa in their opening match of the tournament. The Proteas scored 208/6 batting first as ABD made 63 from 30 balls. India were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets and were restricted to just 111/9.

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: Here are the impact subs! Impact players for Australia Champions - Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney, John Hastings. Impact players for India Champions - Stuart Binny, Varun Aaron, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: India's Playing XI India's Playing XI: Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: Australia's Playing XI Australia Champions (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Ben Dunk(w), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steve OKeefe, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle

IND C vs AUS C WCL Live: Australia win toss Australia have won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. India will be batting first this time.

India Champions up against Australia Champions India Champions face Australia Champions in their second match of the World Championship of Legends. India lost their opening encounter to South Africa and look to bounce here.