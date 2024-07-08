IND-C vs AUS-C live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Australia WCL match live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF LEGENDS INSTAGRAM India Champions will take on Australia Champions in their fourth game of the World Championship of Legends in England

India Champions couldn't get through the Pakistan barrier in the ongoing World Championship of Legends, however, still find themselves in the running for the semi-finals. It was a heavy defeat of 68 runs and India Champions' net run rate took a sizeable beating. India face Australia Champions, another bitter opponent for them in the last few years as far as international cricket is concerned and since both teams are stuck on the same number of points and vying for the semis spots, it promises to be a cracking encounter.

Both India and Australia Champions have lost to Pakistan Champions, who look a class apart in the ongoing WCL 2024. However, both have an opportunity to push their case for the second spot in the table with the likes of England, West Indies and South Africa all struggling. India's bowling was taken to cleaners in the game against Pakistan and Yuvraj Singh and his men would hope to work on that aspect of that game against Australia, another side filled with batters with intent and power.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS, World Championship of Legends match on TV and OTT in India?

The India vs Australia, World Championship of Legends T20 match at County Ground, Northampton will kick off on Monday, July 8 at 9:30 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The matches will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi

Australia Champions: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Tim Paine(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin, Brett Lee(c), Peter Siddle, Brad Haddin, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes