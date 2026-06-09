IND A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE cricket score: Sri Lanka strike early, India A three down

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the beginning of the tri-series between India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A. The three sides will lock horns across several one-day matches before the two sides gather in the final on June 21st. The series kicks off with India A taking on Sri Lanka A. The two sides meet at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on June 9, and there will be several star players who will be representing India in the series. India A are being led by Tilak Varma with the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and many others present in the team.

Coming on the back of an exceptional IPL season, many will be looking forward to the performance of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Winning the IPL orange cap by scoring 776 runs in 16 innings, Vaibhav will look to wreak havoc against Sri Lanka A as well.

India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A Squad: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha