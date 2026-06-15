IND A vs SL A Tri-Nation Series LIVE: Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran look for strong start after India A put in

New Delhi:

IND A vs SL A Tri-Nation Series LIVE: India A aim to bounce back from their defeat in their previous match against Afghanistan A as they meet Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. India A went down to the Afghanistan A side after rain intervened, never relenting. The Men in Blue made a daunting 349/9, riding on the back of half-centuries from Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma. The Afghans were strong in the chase. They were 177/2 after 225.5 overs when rain came down as Afghanistan A won by four runs (DLS method).

India A had defeated Sri Lanka A earlier in their tri-series opener. Gaikwad's century bailed the team out of trouble after most of their batters failed to fire as the Men in Blue made 277/6. Sri Lanka A were very much in the chase despite having lost five of their wickets for 195. But a late burst from Arshad Khan, who took two crucial wickets, sealed the deal for India A by eight runs.

India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj

Sri Lanka A Squad: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Wanuja Sahan, Chamika Karunaratne, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamika Gunasekara, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Kugathas Mathulan, Dulaj Samuditha