IND A vs SL A Tri-Nation Series final LIVE Score: India A take on Sri Lanka A in showdown clash

New Delhi:

India A and Sri Lanka A are set to lock horns in the final of the Tri-Nation Series, with both sides eyeing a strong finish after impressive campaigns. India A bounced back from two straight defeats in the tournament to book their spot in the finals, while Sri Lanka A made it to the title clash after their win over Afghanistan and a much stronger outing than the Indian team. India's batting unit has blown hot and cold, with several players making significant contributions at different stages. The bowling attack has fared better, combining pace and spin to restrict opponents in crucial moments.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, have grown stronger with each outing. They enter the final on the back of three wins in the four league stage outings. Sri Lanka A's only loss in the tournament came against India A in a nail-biting opener. With both teams featuring several emerging talents eager to impress the national selectors, the final promises to be an intense contest. Fans can expect a closely fought encounter as the two sides battle for Tri-Nation Series glory.

Teams:

India A (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur

Sri Lanka A (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Mohamed Shiraz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan