IND A vs SA A live cricket score: Arshdeep Singh wreaks havoc with new ball after South Africa opt to bat

Rajkot: IND A vs SA A 1st ODI live cricket score: The three-match One-Day series between India A and South Africa A got underway today at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. But they lost their top four batters soon and are now rebuilding the innings. They will be hoping to put up a fighting total on the board, even as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma among other Indians, will be looking to shine in the series. Playing XIs South Africa A (Playing XI): Rivaldo Moonsamy, Rubin Hermann(w), Jordan Hermann, Marques Ackerman(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Dian Forrester, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Moreki, Ottneil Baartman India A (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Vipraj Nigam, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna