  4. IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: Jitesh Sharma-led Indian side faces Irfan Khan's Pakistan

IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: India A lock horns against Pakistan A in their second match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Follow for the latest match updates.

Edited By: Varun Malik
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: India A take on Pakistan A in their high-octane clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The two teams are coming into this clash on the back of wins in their strong wins in their openers.

India A thrashed UAE by 148 runs after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacked 144 from 42 balls. Suryavanshi's 144 helped India put up a huge score of 297/4. Meanwhile, Pakistan A registered a decent 40-run win over Oman after putting up 220/4 on the board.

 

Live updates :IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Latest Updates

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    When is the clash?

    The high-octane clash between India A and Pakistan A will begin at 8 PM IST in Doha. The toss will take place half an hour early at 7:30 PM IST. We are not much far away from the flip of the coin.

  • 6:45 PM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India A up against Pakistan A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

    It's time for the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, and this time their A teams take on each other in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. The clash will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Stay tuned for all the updates.

     

