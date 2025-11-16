Live IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: Jitesh Sharma-led Indian side faces Irfan Khan's Pakistan IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: India A lock horns against Pakistan A in their second match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Follow for the latest match updates.

New Delhi:

IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live score: India A take on Pakistan A in their high-octane clash in the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The two teams are coming into this clash on the back of wins in their strong wins in their openers.

India A thrashed UAE by 148 runs after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smacked 144 from 42 balls. Suryavanshi's 144 helped India put up a huge score of 297/4. Meanwhile, Pakistan A registered a decent 40-run win over Oman after putting up 220/4 on the board.