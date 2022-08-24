IND A vs NZ A: Priyank Panchal named captain; Gaikwad, Kuldeep, Umran Malik and Krishna selected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyank Panchal | File Photo

BCCI announced Priyank Panchal as the captain of the India 'A' team that is set to take on the New Zealand 'A' squad, on Wednesday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India A squad for the four-day matches against New Zealand A starting next month. New Zealand A will tour India for three four-day matches and as many one-day games. The red-ball matches will be held in Bengaluru and Hubli. Squads for the white-ball games to be played in Chennai will be announced later," BCCI said in a statement.

Apart from Panchal, the squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has also been named in the squad. The selectors also took into consideration the performances of those players who fared well in the domestic season and named the likes of Bengal's star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy winning hero Rajat Patidar, and Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan.

The team also includes a number of uncapped players, such as young batter Tilak Varma, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium will host the first and the third red-ball games, while the second match will take place at Hubli's Rajnagar stadium.

Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium will host the three one-day games, the squad for which will be announced later.

India A Squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

