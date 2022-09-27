IND A vs NZ A 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson's India A clean sweep New Zealand A in ODI series, clinch series 3-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson guided IND A to a 3-0 win against NZ A.

IND A vs NZ A 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson has led the Indian Cricket team's A side to clean sweep New Zealand A after registering a thumping win in the third ODI by 106 on Tuesday. Batting first, India A registered a score of 284 runs with half-centuries from Samson, Tilak Verma and Shardul Thakur. India later bowled New Zealand A for 178 with Raj Bawa starring in the bowling department, scalping 4 wickets in 5.3 overs.

With this, India has clean swept New Zealand A as they earlier won the first two ODIs against them. In the first ODI, India chased down 168 runs with 7 wickets in hand. The Indian A team emerged victorious by 4 wickets as they chased down 220 runs in 34 overs.

More to follow...

