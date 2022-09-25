IND A vs NZ A 2nd ODI: India A beat New Zealand A, win series with a match to go

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson led India A against New Zealand A.

IND A vs NZ A 2nd ODI: The Indian A side on Sunday defeated the New Zealand A side in the second ODI of the three-match series in India. The Sanju Samson-led team emerged victorious against the Robert O'Donnell side in the second match by 4 wickets and won the ODI series with a match to go. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick in the match, while Prithvi Shaw topped the scoring sheets with 77 runs.

New Zealand A won the toss and opted to bat first at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Opener Chhad Bowes departed early while Rachin Ravindra scored 61 runs. Middle-order batter Joe Carter topped scored for his team with a 72-run knock but as soon as went back, the Black Caps' A side fell quickly. Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was the highlight of the innings as he took a hat trick in the final three balls of the 47th over to reduce New Zealand A to 219/10. In total Yadav scalped four wickets.

Coming into the chase, the openers Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave India a brilliant start before Logan van Beek got the latter's wicket when India was at 82/1 in 10.1 overs. However, Shaw continued for a little late to bring up a fifty and got out to Joe Walker's delivery when he was on 77 runs. ODonnell's side struck a few more blows but Rishi Dhawan and Shardul Thakur helped India cross the line in 34 overs.

With this win, India A has sealed the three-match ODI series with a match to go. The Sanju Samson-led team won the first match on 22nd September at the same venue by 7 wickets. The final match will also be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 27. Earlier, India A won the three-match Test series by 1-0.

Latest Cricket News