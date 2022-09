IND A vs NZ A, 1st ODI: Samson, Patidar guide India to 7-wicket victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

India A registered a seven-wicket win against New Zealand A on Thursday. rajat patidar ended the match in style by hitting a boundary. Skipper Samson and Rajat Patidar powered India to an easy win.

Full Squads -

India A: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Rahul Chahar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Srikar Bharat, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa

New Zealand A: Joe Carter, Chad Bowes, Robert ODonnell, Tom Bruce(c), Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, Dane Cleaver(w), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Matthew Fisher, Logan van Beek, Cam Fletcher, Joe Walker, Sean Solia, Ben Lister

