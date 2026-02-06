Live IND A vs NAM T20 World Cup warm-up Live Cricket Score: Pacers in focus as Rana doubtful for WC India A to play Namibia in the T20 World Cup warm-up clash in Bengaluru. With Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar currently injured, several cricketers will be under the scanner in the match. Namibia, on the other hand, will look forward to causing an upset to prepare for the tournament.

Bengaluru:

India A will face Namibia in the T20 World Cup warm-up clash on February 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Led by Ayush Badoni, the Indian side will look to build on their confidence after registering a convincing win over the USA earlier this week. With Harshit Rana doubtful for the main tournament and Washington Sundar still not fully fit, the match offers a crucial opportunity for players like Mayank Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag and Ravi Bishnoi to stake their claim as potential alternatives. Other players, such as Narayan Jagadeeshan and Ayush Badoni, who were spectacular in the game against USA, will be key as well. It is a good opportunity for them push for a spot in the T20I squad after the World Cup.

For Namibia, the contest serves as an ideal preparation against high-quality opposition before the World Cup. Captained by Gerhard Erasmus, the African side comes into the game on the back of an impressive one-off T20I victory over South Africa. Known for their fearless and aggressive approach, Namibia have a history of springing surprises in the shortest format, making this encounter an exciting prospect.

They now have a perfect opportunity to finalise their playing XI ahead of the marquee tournament. The likes of JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green and Bernard Scholtz will be in focus.

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Malan Kruger, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

India A Squad: Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Ayush Badoni (c), Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir, Urvil Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Gurjapneet Singh, Manav Suthar