IND A vs NAM live streaming details: When and where to watch T20 World Cup warm-up fixture in India? Ahead of the T20 World Cup kicks off on February 7, Namibia will play a warm-up game against India A in Bengaluru. Several key Indian cricketers will be in focus as Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are doubtful in the main squad. The game begins at 5 pm IST.

Bengaluru:

Before the T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on February 7, India A will be playing a warm-up game against Namibia at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru. Led by Ayush Badoni, the team would be hoping to continue with the momentum following a win over USA earlier in the week. The focus will be on several players, Mayank Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag and Ravi Bishnoi, as India may look for alternatives after Harshit Rana turned doubtful for the marquee tournament and Washington Sundar is yet to completely recover.

For Namibia, it’s a perfect opportunity to play against a strong line-up before the World Cup kicks off. They have recently defeated South Africa in a one-off T20I game and have previously caused some upsets in the shortest format of the game. Led by Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia have some quality players in the ranks, who are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket. Hence, a cracker of a game is expected when these two teams meet.

Indian players also have the opportunity to prove their mettle ahead of the IPL. It might also open the door for them in the World Cup, if not in the IPL. For someone like Narayan Jagadeeshan, who went unsold in the IPL auction, smacked 104 runs off 55 balls and established his authority in the middle. Captain Ayush Badoni too played a stellar knock, scoring a half-century.

India A vs Namibia Broadcast Details

When to watch India A vs Namibia?

India A vs Namibia will be played on Friday, February 6.

At what time does the India A vs Namibia begin?

The India A vs Namibia match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the India A vs Namibia being held?

The India A vs Namibia will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Where can you watch the India A vs Namibia on TV in India?

India A vs Namibia won’t be broadcast live in India.

Where can you watch the India A vs Namibia online in India?

Indian fans can watch the India A vs Namibia live on JioHotar.