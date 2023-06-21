Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: India A become inaugural champions after beating Bangladesh A

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India Women A team

Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Shweta's Sehrawat's India A Women on Wednesday became the champions of the inaugural ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 after thumping Bangladesh A side in a low-scoring encounter. The Indian Girls outclassed Bangladesh by 31 runs while defending 127 at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Kanika, Shreyanka shine in the finale

It was the Indian duo of Kanika Ahuja and Shreyanka Patil who starred for the team in the rain-affected showdown clash. Batting first India managed to get 127 in their allotted 20 overs. Ahuja was provided with the impetus in the later part of the innings, scoring 30 unbeaten off 23 balls to take India past 120. In their defence, the RCB girls, Shreyanka and Ahuja rose to the occasion, taking four and two wickets respectively in the opposition's collapse at 96.

Before this match, the Indian team qualified for the final after rain spoiled the semifinal clash against Sri Lanka Women A. The reserve day was also washed out as the weather continued to keep the action at bay in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's scheduled semifinal match against Pakistan Women A was also washed out before the result came out on a rain intervened reserve day.

