IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final Live streaming: When and where to watch title clash?

New Delhi:

With the continental title at stake, India women A will face Bangladesh women A in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars on Sunday, February 22, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The Radha Yadav-led team has made a stellar march into the final ever since bouncing back from their first match defeat in the group stage, while the Bangladeshi side is the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

The Indian women's side defeated Sri Lanka A in their semifinal after gunning down a meagre total of 119 despite a bit of a hiccup with five wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare. The foundation for the big win was set by the bowlers and captain Radha in particular, as she took four wickets for 19 runs in her 3.4 overs. Prema Rawat was so mingy that she gave away just nine runs in her four overs for two wickets.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi women's side made light work of Pakistan women's A in their semifinal clash, with their bowlers handing their opponents a sound defeat. Bangladesh A posted only 110/8 in their 20 overs against Pakistan A, but their bowlers bowled the opposition out for just 56 to register a strong 54-run win.

Rematch of the 2023 final

The final between India A and Bangladesh A is a rematch of the 2023 edition, when the Indian side won the title in the first edition of the tournament. While the Women in Blue will look to defend their title, Bangladesh A will have revenge on their minds. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the final.

When will the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final take place?

The IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final will be played on Sunday, February 22.

At what time will the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final begin?

The IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final will begin at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12 noon.

Where is the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final being played?

The IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok.

Where can you watch the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final on TV in India?

The live telecast for the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final online in India?

The live streaming for the IND A vs BAN A Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars final will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.