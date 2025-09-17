IND A vs AUS A live score: Shreyas Iyer, Sudharsan in focus after Australia plunder 532 runs in 1st innings IND A vs AUS A live score: The second day of the first unofficial Test between India A and Australia A saw the visitors plunder 532 runs in the first innings before declaring. For the remainder of the day, the Indian batters including Shreyas Iyer will be in focus.

Lucknow: India A vs Australia A live score: On the second day of the India A vs Australia A first unofficial Test, the Indian batters will be tested. Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal who have played for the senior team, will be in focus. Australia A declared their innings at 532/6 after Sam Konstas and Josh Phillipe starred with centuries. Can India respond strongly or will Australia fold India soon to take a huge lead? Follow for all live updates: Playing XIs India A - Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar Australia A - Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy