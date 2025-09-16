India A vs Australia A live score: Test stars in focus as India A bowl first, Australia A opt to bat

India A vs Australia A Live score: The first Unofficial Test between India A and Australia A got underway today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India A captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first as the start of play was delayed due to rain. Nathan McSweeney is leading Australia A and the visitors will be looking to post a decent total on the board in the first innings.
Playing XIs
India A - Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar
Australia A - Sam Konstas, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney (c), Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe (wk), Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Fergus O Neill, Corey Rocchiccioli, Todd Murphy