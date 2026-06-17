IND A vs AFG A Tri-Nation Series LIVE: India A look for strong middle phase after impressive start

New Delhi:

India A take on Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation Series in their must-win clash at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, as the teams look to push for the knockout stages. The contest promises to be an intriguing battle between India's depth of talent and Afghanistan's growing reputation in limited-overs cricket. India A enters the match on the back of two straight losses. They lost their previous match to Sri Lanka A in a Super Over and were defeated by Afghanistan A previously in a rain-hit game.

Afghanistan A, have continued to punch above their weight with a fearless brand of cricket. They lost out their opener to Sri Lanka A but managed to bounce back later when they defeated the star-studded Indian A side by four runs (DLS method). They have blown hot and cold throughout the series and will look for a consistent performance against a strong India A side. The battle between India's batters and Afghanistan's spinners could prove decisive. Likewise, India's bowlers will be keen to test Afghanistan's middle order and restrict their free-flowing scoring rate. With valuable points and momentum at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver a strong performance in what promises to be a highly competitive encounter.