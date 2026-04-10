'Incredible display': Irfan Pathan showers Mukul Choudhary with praise after masterclass knock against KKR

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants’ Mukul Choudhary introduced himself to the IPL (Indian Premier League) with an exceptional knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 15 of the ongoing tournament. The two sides met at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9.

The game saw KKR come in to bat first and post a total of 181. Chasing down the target, LSG lost wickets early, but Mukul’s knock of 54* runs in 27 deliveries helped LSG chase down the target and win the game by three wickets.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Mukul Choudhary for the showing that he put against KKR.

“Lucknow were 128/7. They needed 54 runs in 24 balls, and at that point, he was batting on just two runs from six balls, under pressure, with wickets falling around him. Then what happened? He alone made sure those runs were chased down. Avesh Khan faced only three deliveries, while Mukul took complete responsibility for scoring and even facing the majority of the balls. He hit seven sixes and even a helicopter shot came out, bringing back memories of MS Dhoni. It was an incredible display of power and game awareness,” Pathan said in a YouTube video.

Mukul Choudhary’s numbers in T20 cricket

Speaking of Mukul Choudhary, the 21-year-old youngster has played a total of 10 T20s in his career so far. In the 10 matches, he has scored 280 runs to his name and maintains an average of 46.66 runs and has three half-centuries to his name as well.

With a brilliant knock against KKR, the sky is the limit for Mukul Choudhary, and it could be interesting to see how he fares for the side in the upcoming games.

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