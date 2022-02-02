IN-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup, Semi-Final: Probable XIs for today's IND vs AUS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @CRICKETWORLDCUP India Under-19 players celebrate after a win during Under-19 World Cup 2022 match (File photo)

Yash Dhull led India Under 19 will clash with Australia Under 19 in the in the second semi-final of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The mouthwatering contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 06:30 PM IST on February 02, Wednesday.

The Boys in Blue would be riding high on the confidence as they are coming into the semifinal are convincingly winning all their (three) league matches and the quarter-final against the Bangladesh Under 19 colts.

The rivals- Australia Under 19, however, booked their playoffs berth as they thrashed Pakistan Under 19 in the quarter-final. In the league matches, the Kangaroos managed to win two of their three games.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between IND U19 vs AUS U19 in semi-final 2, here is everything you need to know.

Match Details

India U19 vs Australia U19, Super League Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM IST

IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Dream 11 Team

Batters- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (c), SK Rasheed (vc), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie

Wicket-keeper- Dinesh Bana

All-Rounders- Rajangad Bawa, Aidan Cahill

Bowlers- Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar , Tom Whitney, Vicky Ostwal

IND-U19 vs AUS-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India Under 19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Siddarth Yadav, Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia Under 19: Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c), Lachlan Shaw, Aidan Cahill, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (wk), Tom Whitney, Jack Sinfield, Jack Nisbet

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.