In line to be picked for West Indies series, India speedster suffers concussion during Australia A Test India will be picking their squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, ahead of the selection, an Indian speedster has suffered a concussion during the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

New Delhi:

Prasidh Krishna, in line to be picked in India's squad for the two-match series against the West Indies, has suffered a concussion during the second unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. The speedster, who was also part of the pace attack in the England away series, picked up a blow to his head during Day 2.

Prasidh was hit on his helmet by a bouncer from Henry Thornton in the 39th over on Day 2 of the clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. He was later replaced by pacer Yash Thakur as per the concussion laws rule.

While attempting to hit a bouncer off Thornton, Prasidh was hit on his helmet and was checked for a concussion. While he kept batting for a bit, he started walking back after the 42nd over with Mohammed Siraj coming in. Thakur came to bat when the hosts lost the ninth wicket in the form of Sai Sudharsan.

Prasidh in line to be picked for West Indies Tests

Meanwhile, the speedster is in line to be picked for the Test series against the West Indies. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the extent of his injury is not clear. Notably, the Indian selectors will meet later on Wednesday to pick India's squad for the Windies series.

Prasidh was part of the Tests for the five-match series against England that concluded with India levelling the series 2-2. This was Prasidh's first competitive match after the England series.

India A bowled out for 194

The Indian A side was bowled out for 194 in their first innings against Australia A in reply to the visitors' first innings score of 420. Thornton picked up four wickets, while Sai Sudharsan was the leading run-scorer for the Indian team in the first innings. The hosts have also struck in the twilight of the day, removing three Aussies as the visitors ended the day on 16/3.