In a first, highway closure delays international cricket match

Image Source : TWITTER/IRELAND CRICKET Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, venue for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI, is covered in fog.

International cricket has often seen matches being abandoned due to rain but there have rare moments when a match was called off or delayed due to bizarre reasons like bees attack during a match in Sri Lanka or poor pitch conditions.

And Tuesday morning saw one of the most bizarre reasons behind the delay in toss when the Afghanistan vs Ireland match at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium was delayed due to the closure of the highway, reported cricbuzz.

Has to be a first for me,never seen this before!🤷🏾‍♂️🙆🏾 pic.twitter.com/wX1yxBezQT — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 26, 2021

The highway closure was caused by the dense fog that has been experienced around the Gulf city at this time of the year, forcing officials to block highways due to poor visibility. Evidently, the closure of roads caused both teams to reach the stadium late.

Afghanistan Cricket Board also took to Twitter to inform of the delay while later retweeting the match will finally begin two hours late after teams reached the stadium.

The start of play for the third ODI of #KardanUniversityCup is delayed due to fog in certain areas of Abu Dhabi affecting the transportation in the city.#AFGvIRE — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 26, 2021

#Update



As the teams arrive at the stadium, the match is re-scheduled to start at 11:30 AM AFT.#AFGvIRE https://t.co/jKnG1tgp5a — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 26, 2021

Afghanistan currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will still hunt a win as 10 points of the World Cup Super League is on the stake.

The previous two games were played at the same venue with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring a century in the first game for the Afghans while star all-rounder and captain Rashid Khan too chipped in with a valuable 55 down the order.

In the second game, Rahmat Shah (103*) Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) guided the hosts to win after Paul Stirling scored a fighting 128 to take the Irish team to 259.