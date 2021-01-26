Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. In a first, highway closure delays international cricket match

In a first, highway closure delays international cricket match

In the rarest of the incident, Afghanistan-Ireland 3rd ODI in Abu Dhabi was delayed due to highway closure as players couldn't reach venue on time.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2021 12:04 IST
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi
Image Source : TWITTER/IRELAND CRICKET

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, venue for Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI, is covered in fog.

International cricket has often seen matches being abandoned due to rain but there have rare moments when a match was called off or delayed due to bizarre reasons like bees attack during a match in Sri Lanka or poor pitch conditions.

And Tuesday morning saw one of the most bizarre reasons behind the delay in toss when the Afghanistan vs Ireland match at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium was delayed due to the closure of the highway, reported cricbuzz.

The highway closure was caused by the dense fog that has been experienced around the Gulf city at this time of the year, forcing officials to block highways due to poor visibility. Evidently, the closure of roads caused both teams to reach the stadium late.

Afghanistan Cricket Board also took to Twitter to inform of the delay while later retweeting the match will finally begin two hours late after teams reached the stadium.

Afghanistan currently have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will still hunt a win as 10 points of the World Cup Super League is on the stake.

The previous two games were played at the same venue with Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring a century in the first game for the Afghans while star all-rounder and captain Rashid Khan too chipped in with a valuable 55 down the order.

In the second game, Rahmat Shah (103*) Hashmatullah Shahidi (80) guided the hosts to win after Paul Stirling scored a fighting 128 to take the Irish team to 259.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News