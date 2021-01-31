Imran Tahir explains why MS Dhoni is best captain in the game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni (right) with Imran Tahir.

MS Dhoni’s abilities as a leader are widely-known. Often credited as the man with a golden touch, Dhoni’s decision making on the field has yielded results that were favourable for his side.

And that’s why the iconic cricketer has earned admirer all over the globe including players who played under his captaincy. One such name is South African spinner Imran Tahir, who has now played three seasons of Indian Premier League with Dhoni for three-time champions MS Dhoni.

When the 41-year-old spinner was asked about how it is to play under the leadership of the former Indian skipper, Tahir had only rave reviews to give.

"It is always a pleasure to play with that guy (MS Dhoni). Have been playing with him for the last three years. For me, he is a great, great human being. He understands everybody, respects everybody,” Tahir told SportsKeeda. “We love him. He is the guy who has got the knowledge, and is the best in the world. You don’t have to say anything to him. He knows what field he needs to set for us, and we just need to come and bowl.”

Tahir, who was retained by CSK for another season, further added that despite being at this age it is Dhoni’s captaincy that motivates him to continue to play for CSK.

“It is a pleasure to be in his company. (One can) learn a lot of things. And that’s what you want as a cricketer. I’ll always have him in my team. I wish that I just keep going and play for CSK. I am really enjoying my cricket," he said.

CSK had to endure a difficult IPL 2020 season, their worst ever in the history of IPL with 12 points and languishing seventh on the points table. Tahir, however, added that the season is behind them and CSK are eager about brand-new season.

"We have been calm as ever. Obviously, we were sad and disappointed because we weren’t winning. But, that’s not always (possible). I think the team culture is more important. Everyone understood what was happening," he said.

"We are hoping for a very good season again. And, we are going to work harder and come back with better planning. Hopefully, we will do very well this year for CSK. As a player, the franchise looked after us so well. We want to give our 500 percent for them."