Imran Tahir creates world record with five-wicket haul in CPL 2025 for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ skipper Imran Tahir put in an excellent performance against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in game 9 of the ongoing CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2025. Taking five wickets in the game, Tahir registered a world record and became the oldest captain to register a T20 five-wicket haul.

At 46 years old, Tahir continues to weave his magic, bowling four overs. Tahir conceded 21 runs, bowled one maiden over, and took five brilliant wickets as Warriors registered a comfortable win against Falcons.

Tahir broke the record, which was previously held by Malawi captain Moazzam Ali Baig, with his five-for against Cameroon in September 2004. One of the most important players for his side, Imran Tahir, helped Amazon Warriors win the game and move up to second place in the CPL 2025 standings.

Imran Tahir opens up after winning Player of the Match award

Speaking of the game, Amazon Warriors came in to bat first and posted a total of 211 runs after brilliant knocks by Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer. In the second innings, Imran Tahir’s excellence with the ball limited Falcons to a score of 128 as Warriors won the game by 83 runs.

Tahir won the Player of the Match award and came forward to talk about how proud he feels to receive the award. "First of all, I feel really proud, especially taking the man of the match award from Sir Viv Richards. That does not happen often. I'm gonna cherish that forever. Very special. But look, to be honest with you, we had a good start. We knew the team we had if we got to 170-180, which has never been chased here in this ground. So we were very confident.

