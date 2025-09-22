Imran Khan suggests the only way Pakistan can beat India with Army chief and PCB chairman's special mention India outclassed Pakistan once again in the Asia Cup 2025 as the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill showed their batting might. Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has suggested the only way his team can defeat India.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan captain and jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested the only way his country's cricket team can beat India after the Men in Blue's second straight win over the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2025.

India defeated Pakistan for the second time in a row in the continental event during the Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday after a batting might from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill helped the Men in Blue gun down 172.

Abhishek's blistering 39-ball 74-run knock and Gill's classy 47 from 28 deliveries powered the Indian team to a six-wicket win. While the two could not end the game, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya did, with the former hitting the winning runs, a four off Shaheen Afridi, with seven balls to spare.

Pakistan's ODI World Cup-winning skipper Imran took a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Board as he suggested that the only way Pakistan can beat India is if PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Army Chief Asim Munir play and open the innings for the Men in Green, news agency PTI reported.

The report added that the sarcastic revelation was made by Khan's sister Aleema Khan, who informed the reporters on Monday. She said that Imran further suggested that apart from the duo opening, former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja should serve as umpires, while Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar should be the third umpire if Pakistan have to beat India.

The 72-year-old Imran has also long been accusing Munir of stealing the mandate of his party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - in the February 2024 general elections with the help of then CJP Isa and chief election commissioner Raja. Imran has been in jail since August 2023.

ALSO READ