'Impress each other': Shreyas Iyer shares Punjab Kings' philosophy after stellar victory over CSK

Chennai:

Game 7 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Punjab Kings take on Chennai Super Kings. The two sides locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3, and the clash ended with Punjab Kings registering a dominant five-wicket win as they continued their winning run.

After the victory, Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer took centre stage and talked about his side’s philosophy going forward into the season. Iyer talked about how they are looking to impress each other in the squad and are not looking for validation from the outside factors.

“Well, it's not planned, honestly speaking, but we've just decided in the dressing room that whatever happens, we are going to play a brand of cricket which is to impress each other, not others outside. So, that gives us a certain sort of clarity as well when we approach the game,” Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Iyer reflected on Priyansh Arya’s performance

Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer talked about the performance that opener Priyansh Arya put in against Chennai Super Kings. It is worth noting that Arya provided the best of starts to Punjab, scoring 39 runs in 11 deliveries and propelling his side towards the target.

“Absolutely. I mean, getting 39 out of 11 balls, that's the start we require, especially when you're chasing 208. I think it was better to bat on. But the way we started, it was 25 off 3 overs, and then suddenly they started picking up from there. But it is important that we remain calm, and also the over-rate is something that we should look up to right now,” Iyer said.

After Arya’s knock, Prabhsimran Singh added 43 runs, with Iyer amassing 50 runs on the board as Punjab Kings chased down the target of 210 runs in 18.4 overs to register their second straight win of the season.

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