'Impossible to be good at both': Karthik points out 'tricky' Washington Sundar call after Kolkata Test defeat Team India played around with its combination in the first Test against South Africa, featuring four spinners, while leaving out a frontline batter. Washington Sundar has performed well to give the Indian team the confidence to play him at No 3, but Dinesh Karthik suggests it could get tricky.

Kolkata:

Gujarat Titans, last week, took a leaf out of Team India's book, entrusting Washington Sundar to do the middle-order job, seeing his exploits with the bat in Australia, while the two-time finalists went one step further and decided to drop their regular No 3 Test batter in Sai Sudharsan and have the Tamil Nadu all-rounder take up a bit more responsibility with the bat. While Sundar was the only batter across two innings to play 50-ball balls in both innings on a tricky wicket in Kolkata, the off-spinner bowled a total of just one over in the whole Test match.

In a Test match where 22 of the 38 wickets went to spinners, Sundar bowled just one over and it didn't sit well with Dinesh Karthik. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter wondered if this is the role the Indian team is looking for Sundar going ahead, where he will be focussing more on his batting and his bowling returns, then will naturally going to take a hit and it willl be physically impossible for the all-rounder to ace both roles.

“Where is Washington Sundar, the Test player, being looked at? Is he a bowler who can bat?," Karthik asked on Cricbuzz after India's embarrassing loss in Kolkata against the Proteas. "Now, if you are sending him at three, you are almost telling him that he needs to focus a lot more on batting. The moment he starts spending those long hours batting in practice, you tend to reduce your practice for bowling because it is physically impossible to be good at both," Karthik added.

In a game, where just one batter reached a score of fity, Sundar played two gritty knocks of 29 of 31, out of India's total scores of 189 and 93. India definitely missed their skipper Shubman Gill with the bat in both the innings.

"So the message is very straightforward that we are looking at big runs from you. This could affect his bowling in the long run. It is a very tricky one," Karthik said. If Gill misses the second Test, India might be looking to replace him with the all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, set to come back in, instead of a pure batter.

India failed to chase down 124 on an up-and-down wicket, with Simon Harmer running riot with the ball, taking eight wickets for the match with his magical off-spin.