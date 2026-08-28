Imam-ul-Haq sustains calf strain, participation in remainder of Lord's Test remains doubtful

England and Pakistan are well into the second Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met on Day 2 of the clash at the Lord’s Cricket Test in London, and before the start of the day, Pakistan were hit with a major roadblock as star batter Imam-ul-Haq sustained a calf strain.

It is worth noting that the opener picked up the blow on day 1 of the Lord’s Test, which put his participation in the remainder of the Test in doubt. The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) came forward and released a statement on the same as well.

"Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain, and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team. His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery,” the PCB said in a statement.

It is interesting to note that Imam spent some time off the field on day 1 due to injury, and he did not come out to bat as Pakistan opened the batting on day 2 of the clash in the first innings.

Pakistan limit England to 290 in first innings

Speaking of the game between Pakistan and England, the game saw England come in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay scoring 18 and 7 runs, respectively. Jordan Cox added 55 runs to his name, with Joe Root scoring four runs.

Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence scored 15 and 17 runs, respectively, with Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson going big. While Smith scored 61 runs to his name, Atkinson amassed 45 runs to his name as England posted a total of 290 runs in the first innings of the game.

Mohammad Abbas was the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Mohammad Ali took three wickets, with Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman taking one wicket each as well.

Limiting England to 290, it could be interesting to see how Pakistan fares with the bat on day 2. By the time of lunch, the side had posted 16 runs with the loss of two wickets.

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