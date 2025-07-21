Imam ul Haq replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad at Yorkshire for County Championship, One-day Cup Pakistan opening batter Imam ul Haq has joined Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the ongoing season as the overseas signing. Imam, who has represented Somerset previously during the 2022 Championship, will return after three years.

Leeds (England):

Pakistan opening batter Imam ul Haq was signed by the Yorkshire County Cricket Club as the overseas player for the rest of the English domestic season, including the County Championship and the Metro One-Day Cup. Imam ul Haq joined Yorkshire as a replacement for India's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who pulled out for personal reasons. The Yorkshire boss, Gavin Hamilton, was naturally disappointed with Gaikwad's withdrawal but was glad to have someone like Imam of proven international experience.

“Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality," Hamilton said in a Yorkshire release.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures.

“We are grateful for the speed in which he has arrived in the country and everyone at the Club is looking forward to working with him through until the end of the season," he added. Imam, who returned to the Pakistan team earlier this year in the ODI side for the Champions Trophy, last played in the County Championship in 2022 for Somerset.

With the spots on offer in the Pakistan Test team, Imam will be keen to use the remaining games in the Championship to get back into the mix for the red-ball side ahead of the start of the new cycle with a home series against the champions, South Africa.

Yorkshire are currently in eighth spot on the Division One table with just two wins in nine matches, while losing four of them. The Headingley side has five games remaining and would be keen to rise up the table in the next few games. Yorkshire take on the leaders, Surrey, in the coming week, starting Tuesday, July 22.