DC vs DV Live Score: ILT20 gets underway as Dubai Capitals host Desert Vipers in Match 1 Dubai Capitals are hosting Desert Vipers in the opening game of the ILT20 2025-26. Defending champions announced Dasun Shanaka as the new captain ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Desert Vipers won the toss and elected to bowl first. Check live score of match 1 of ILT20.

Dubai:

In the opening game of the 2026 ILT20, defending champions Dubai Capitals host Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the visiting team, under the leadership of Sam Curran, has won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have a cracking bowling unit in place, with Noor Ahmad and Naseem Shah in the mix. Fakhar Zaman and Shimron Hetmyer will have to take the responsibility of the batting, which looks slightly weak on paper.

The hosts, on the other hand, have a relatively strong batting unit, but the bowling looks lacklustre. They have proven match-winners in Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib in the mix, who can change the complexion of the game at any moment.

Desert Vipers (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Andries Gous(w), Vriitya Aravind, Dan Lawrence, Shimron Hetmyer, Hasan Nawaz, Sam Curran(c), Noor Ahmad, Khuzaima Tanveer, David Payne, Naseem Shah

Sediqullah Atal, Shayan Jahangir(w), Jordan Cox, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka (c), Mohammad Nabi, David Willey, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah