ILT20 Final: Star-studied Gulf Giant players receive gold-plated medal embroidered with 240 diamonds | Read

Gulf Giants scripted history on Sunday (February 12) after they beat Desert Vipers in the final of the ILT20 in a one-sided contest. Excellent showing with both bat and ball saw the Gautam Adani-owned franchise win the inaugural season. In the post-match, a special gesture was shown as players from the Gulf Giants squad received a gold medal that was embroidered with 240 diamonds on it.

Special Gesture for Players

The members of the Gulf Giants are getting a gold pendant each, weighing 156 (the weight of a cricket ball) grams for each medal - encrusted with 240 (the number of deliveries in a T20) diamonds. A brilliant performance from them throughout the tournament.

Inspired by the heroics of Chris Lynn with bat and Carlos Braithwaite with ball, the Giants made light work of the opposition Vipers and secured their win. After the match, Carlos Braithwaite was adjourned ‘Player of the Match’ while the rest of the team was seen celebrating with the title. The players were then presented with special medals after the match which were made of gold and consisted of 240 diamonds on it.

What happened in the match?

Chris Lynn (72* off 50) showcased the value of his vast experience in the shortest format as he steered the Gulf Giants to a seven-wicket victory against Desert Vipers in the summit clash of the ILT20. The Giants overhauled the target of 147 in the penultimate over to become the inaugural ILT20 champions.

Earlier, Hasaranga's whirlwind 27-ball 55 was the cornerstone of Vipers' innings. Hasaranga didn't just help his side recover from a precariously placed 44 for 4 but also propelled the side to a fighting total. Sam Billings (31 runs) was the only other batter to cross the 20-run mark.

For the Giants Carlos Brathwaite finished with noteworthy figures of 3 for 19 from four overs while Qais Ahmed, Chris Jordan and De Grandhomme shared four wickets between them. David Wiese was the one Giants bowler who came in for some punishment, ending up with figures of 0 for 35 from three overs.

