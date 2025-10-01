ILT20 auction: R Ashwin goes unsold, Unmukt Chand, Shakib Al Hasan find bidders; West Indies batter costliest As many as 75 players found homes at the first-ever ILT20 auction, however, former India off-spinner R Ashwin wasn't one of them. In a bid to get playing opportunities elsewhere, Ashwin retired from Indian cricket and the IPL and even though he has BBL contract in his kitty, he won't play in ILT20.

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin went unsold at the first-ever ILT20 auction in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1.

Apart from Ashwin, several other big-ticket players including the likes of Jason Roy, James Anderson, Saim Ayub and Temba Bavuma among others went unsold, while other Indian players shortlisted, Siddharth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot and Priyank Panchal too weren't looked at. As of now, only two Indian players will be participating in this year's ILT20 - Dinesh Karthik (Sharjah Warriorz) and Piyush Chawla (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders).

Most expensive players at ILT20 auction

1. Andre Fletcher (MI Emirates) - $260,000 (Rs 2.3 crore)

2. Scott Currie (Dubai Capitals) - $250,000 (Rs 2.2 crore)

3. Junaid Siddique (Sharjah Warriorz) - $170,000 (Rs 1.5 crore)

4. Liam Dawson (Gulf Giants) - $170,000 (Rs 1.5 crore)

5. Muhammad Rohid Khan (MI Emirates) - $140,000 (Rs 1.24 crore)