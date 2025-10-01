Advertisement
  4. ILT20 Auction Live Updates: Spotlight on R Ashwin, Shakib, Nabi as veterans headline auction roster in Dubai

The first-ever ILT20 player auction will take place in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1 with a maximum of 82 spots up for grabs. Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants have the biggest purse, while R Ashwin, the former Indian off-spinner, might be the most expensive player of the evening.

ILT20 2025-26 Player Auction Live Updates
ILT20 2025-26 Player Auction Live Updates Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

ILT20 Auction Live Updates: Spotlight on R Ashwin, Shakib, Nabi as veterans headline auction roster in Dubai

The first-ever player auction for the International League T20 (ILT20) will be held in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1 as the six teams look to finalise their respective rosters ahead of the fourth season of the tournament. Each team has around 13-15 spots left to fill, which include a mix of players from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, other associate nations and full-member nations. All teams retained a few players and made a few pre-signings including wildcard players but still there are a few big names in the world cricket left to be picked, including the likes of R Ashwin, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan and Jason Roy among others. Should be a facinating evening. Tune in, we will be there to bring you all the live updates-

Live updates :ILT20 2025-26 Player Auction Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:36 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A run down of the purses remaining for all 6 franchises

    Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz all have cash in excess of a million dollars and expect them to be involved in a few bidding wars, especially for R Ashwin, who has the biggest base price of $120,000. Who will be able to snatch the biggest name of the auction today?

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever player auction for the ILT20

    A second player auction in less than a month as ILT20 gears up for its first-ever auction-devised draft after SA20 in September. In its bid to truly become 'international' and associate-friendly, the ILT20 have introduced certain mandates regarding domestic players, players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and others. This and much more in the next few hours as six teams gather in Dubai to fill their gaps ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament.

Cricket R Ashwin ILT20 Player Auction
Top News

