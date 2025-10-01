ILT20 Auction Live Updates: Spotlight on R Ashwin, Shakib, Nabi as veterans headline auction roster in Dubai

A second player auction in less than a month as ILT20 gears up for its first-ever auction-devised draft after SA20 in September. In its bid to truly become 'international' and associate-friendly, the ILT20 have introduced certain mandates regarding domestic players, players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and others. This and much more in the next few hours as six teams gather in Dubai to fill their gaps ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament.