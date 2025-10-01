Live ILT20 Auction Live Updates: Spotlight on R Ashwin, Shakib, Nabi as veterans headline auction roster in Dubai
The first-ever ILT20 player auction will take place in Dubai on Wednesday, October 1 with a maximum of 82 spots up for grabs. Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants have the biggest purse, while R Ashwin, the former Indian off-spinner, might be the most expensive player of the evening.
3:36 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
A run down of the purses remaining for all 6 franchises
Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz all have cash in excess of a million dollars and expect them to be involved in a few bidding wars, especially for R Ashwin, who has the biggest base price of $120,000. Who will be able to snatch the biggest name of the auction today?
3:32 PM (IST)Oct 01, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the first-ever player auction for the ILT20
A second player auction in less than a month as ILT20 gears up for its first-ever auction-devised draft after SA20 in September. In its bid to truly become 'international' and associate-friendly, the ILT20 have introduced certain mandates regarding domestic players, players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and others. This and much more in the next few hours as six teams gather in Dubai to fill their gaps ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament.
