ILT20 2024 Qualifier 1: MIE vs GG Pitch Report - How will surface play in Dubai?

The second edition of the ILT20 is approaching its climax with league stage stages done and dusted and playoffs getting underway. Dubai Capitals won the eliminator against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders the other day and now MI Emirates and Gulf Giants will lock horns against each other in the first qualifier. The winner of this match will make it to the final while the loser will get another chance as the side will face the Capitals in the second qualifier.

The Emirates have lost their last two matches but ended the league stage on top of the table with six wins in 10 matches. The Giants, meanwhile, are on a four-match winning streak and thanks to their run, they ended at the second place with six wins too but at an inferior net run-rate compared to the Emirates. The qualifier 1 will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday (February 14).

Dubai Pitch Report for MIE vs GG

The venue has hosted 13 matches this season and clearly, the pitch must have tired as the season has progressed. That has reflected in the last few matches played at the venue as well. Moreover, in the last five matches played this season here, four have been won by teams batting first. So it will be better for the team winning the toss to bat first.

Dubai - T20 Numbers Games (ILT20 2024)

Matches Played - 13

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won batting second - 9

Average first inns score - 163

Squads

MI Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chris Benjamin(w), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Reece Topley, Monank Patel, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

Gulf Giants Squad: James Vince(c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan