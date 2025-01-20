'If you have that hunger, you will always fight back': Mohammed Shami eager for India return

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami is set to make his much-awaited return to International cricket after being away from the Indian colours for more than a year. Shami picked up an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 and has not played for India since then. He underwent surgery and is now set for an India return.

Shami has been named in India's squads for the England T20Is and ODIs alongside the Champions Trophy 2025. He opened up on the hunger that is needed to bounce back from threatening injuries.

"Country ke liye jo khelne ki bhoonkh hai woh kabhi khatam nahin honi chahiye. Appko agar usse pyar hai toh aap hamesha fightback karte rahenge, injured chahe aap 10 baar ho jaye (The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end,” Shami said at an organised by Cricket Association of Bengal.

"If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured. Mere dimaag mein hamesha yehi rehta hai mein kitna bhi match khel loon woh mere liye kam hai, kyunke ek baar agar meine cricket chhod toh shayad woh dobara na hoga (No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again)," he added.

Shami marked his presence at CAB's felicitation ceremony of India's victorious Under-15 women's team at Eden Gardens. He said that whenever an athlete gets injured, the first thought in his/her mind is when he/she could make a return.

"It has never happened that players who represent their state or country think about leaving the game after an injury. Whenever we get injured, the only thought in our mind is -- when can we return?”

“If you are hardworking and committed, no injury can keep you away for too long. You will always find a way to return," Shami added.

While Shami is from Uttar Pradesh, he has played state-level cricket for Bengal. He talked about his connection with Eden Gardens. "The home ground is always special. I started my career here. I’ve said earlier as well - though I was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, I was made by Bengal. This is my home, my life," he said.