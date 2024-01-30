If you are not using Siraj, why not...: Ex-India opener suggests surprising change to playing XI for 2nd Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj bowled a total of 11 overs across two innings in the first Test against England and went wicketless

Team India's batters came undone against England in the first Test in Hyderabad as the visitors achieved a come-from-behind victory and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. India's problems were further mounted with the injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, the two highest run-getters for the side in the opening game. Even though the hosts have added a few quality players to their squad for the second Test, the absence of several key players has raised questions about India's balance for the Vizag Test.

While many have predicted like-for-like replacements for India to replace Rahul and Jadeja - a middle-order batter and a spin all-rounder. However, former India wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel has suggested an interesting line-up for the hosts. Parthiv has urged the team management to give up a pacer in Mohammed Siraj and add an extra batter given that India used the fast bowler for just 11 overs across two innings. Siraj remained wicketless at his home ground in Hyderabad.

Speaking on JioCinema, Parthiv said that instead of a spin-bowling all-rounder replacing Jadeja, India could go in with a specialist batter and a frontline spinner in Kuldeep Yadav at the expense of a paceman. "There is no doubt that three spinners are enough, but I have a different perspective. You have used Siraj for only six or seven overs throughout the Test. Axar Patel played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav because of his batting abilities, as mentioned by Rohit Sharma before the Test. And if you are not using Siraj much, then why not play an extra pure batter," Parthiv said.

"So, you will have three types of bowlers in Ashwin, Axar, and Kuldeep, and the extra batter will add depth to the batting. And there’s no point playing someone if you are going to give him only seven overs," he added.

If India choose to go with this thought process, both Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan could be in line to make their debut in Vizag since Virat Kohli is unavailable for the second Test as well. However, the team management might not throw in two debutants together, especially in the same department when they are chasing a series-levelling win.