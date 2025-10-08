'If they want me to bat at No 9...': Malleable Sanju Samson on leaving opening spot for middle order role Sanju Samson, who had to leave his opening spot for Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup, was happy to bat anywhere as long as he was part of the XI for the Indian team and was being picked to play for the national side. Samson scored a fifty and a 23-ball 39 during the Asia Cup.

Mumbai:

Despite being moved around the batting order and having to leave his opening slot, Sanju Samson held his own in the Asia Cup, batting in the middle-order as Shubman Gill returned to the top of the order, after coming back into the T20 side after a little over a year. Samson had scored three centuries in 12 innings he batted at the top of the order prior to the Asia Cup opening the innings but played at No 3 in one game, at five in another and didn’t get to bat at even No 7 in one.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter, didn’t mind the shift in his batting number, as long as he was getting a chance to play in the XI for India. Samson, who won the Men's T20I batter of the year award at CEAT Awards on Tuesday, October 7, said that he was ready to bat even at no 9 if he was asked to, reiterating his malleability.

"I think when you wear the Indian jersey, you can't say no to anything. I've worked really hard to wear that Indian jersey and stay in that dressing room. I take a lot of pride in doing my job for my country," Samson said reacting to the change in his batting number. "Even if you want me to bat at No. 9, maybe bowl some left-arm spin, whatever job for the country, I don't mind," he added.

The Asia Cup was the first multi-nation tournament that Samson was a first-choice starter in India's XI even though he made his debut for India 10 years ago. The right-hander said that it has been a decade of learning and growing despite not getting many chances and was proud of still being able to fight through and earn his spot, at least in the shortest international format.

"I recently completed 10 years of international cricket, but I've played only 40 games in those 10 years. Honestly, I put in a post saying the numbers don't tell the whole story, but I'm really proud of the person I am today, and I'm really proud of the challenges I went through. Instead of focusing on the outside noise, I started a habit of focusing on the internal noise," Samson said.

It is likely that Samson will continue to bat at No 5 in Australia as well, but with his technique and game, he will enjoy the bounce on the Australian surfaces.