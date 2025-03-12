'If I could, I would change the rule of releasing players': Samson on Jos Buttler's emotional RR exit Rajasthan Royals retained six players before the IPL 2025 auction but Jos Buttler's name wasn't in it. Buttler was a key component of the Royals' setup for the last seven years and Sanju Samson labelled leaving him as one of the most difficult decisions of his life.

Jos Buttler not getting retained was one of the surprises of the IPL 2025 retentions. Rajasthan Royals trusted their Indian core of skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Sandeep Sharma to do the job with Shimron Hetmyer being the only foreign retention. The Royals did go behind Buttler till Rs 9.25 crore but the moment the bid crossed that amount, they backed out with Gujarat Titans prevailing in the end after a tough fight with Punjab Kings at a whopping final bid of INR 15.75 crore.

Royals' skipper Sanju Samson revealed that it was one of the most difficult decisions of his career to leave Buttler and if it were up to him, he would "change the rule of releasing players."

"IPL gives you the opportunity to lead a team and play at the highest level, but it also allows you to build close friendships. Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years, forming a long batting partnership. We knew each other so well and always kept in touch," Samson said on the SuperStar series on JioHotstar.

"He was like an elder brother to me. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and played a huge role in helping me lead the team. Letting him go has been one of the most challenging things for me," Samson added while mentioning that t took a long time for him to get over the fact that Buttler will no longer play for the Royals in the IPL.

"Even during the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players.

"While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose connections and relationships built over years. It has been hard for me, the entire franchise, the owners, the coaches, and everyone associated with RR. Jos was family to us," Samson added.

In 82 innings across seven seasons for the Royals, Buttler was the second-highest run-getter for the franchise in IPL history amassing 3055 runs, including seven centuries. Buttler was the star turnout for the Royals in their memorable 2022 season where he smashed 863 runs, including four centuries in just a single edition, while being the major reason why the Men in Pink made it to the final.

While Samson is set to assume Buttler's opening position with Nitish Rana in at No 3, Buttler will form a new opening combination at the Titans with skipper Shubman Gill.