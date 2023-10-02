ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup warm-up: Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch report, records as England face Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England face Bangladesh

ENG vs BAN, ICC World Cup warm-up: Defending champions England face Bangladesh in their second warm-up game of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After their first practice fixture against the hosts India was washed out, England would be hoping for some game time before they kick start their title defence against 2019 runners-up New Zealand on October 5. The India vs England match was also slated to be held in Guwahati but rain played spoilsport without a ball being delivered on September 30.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming off a win over Asia Cup finalists Sri Lanka. Tanzid Hasan's 84 and fifties from Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz guided the Bangla Tigers to a seven-wicket win. Ahead of the England vs Bangladesh game, here is all you need to know about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium's Pitch report.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch is a batters' paradise. There have been three ODI matches played at the venue and the highest score registered here is 373, which was done by India against Sri Lanka. However, as there is rain around in Guwahati, the pitch can favour the seamers with moisture on the pitch.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium - The numbers game

ODI Stats

Total ODI matches - 3

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 2

Average 1st Inns scores - 248

Average 2nd Inns scores - 227

The highest total recorded - 373/7 by IND vs SL

The lowest total recorded - 50/10 by ENGW vs INDW

Highest score chased - 326/2 by IND vs WI

The lowest score defended - 373/7 by IND vs SL

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Squad: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson

