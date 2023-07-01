World Cup Qualifier: How can West Indies still qualify for ODI WC in India after loss to Scotland?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Indies Cricket Team

World Cup Qualifier: West Indies have lost the World Cup Qualifier Super Six match against Scotland by a margin of 7 wickets. The Windies were blown away by the Scottish team as Shai Hope's side was rattled out for just 181 with Jason Holder being the lone fighter. In reply, Richie Berrington's team cruised to victory with 7 wickets in hand and 39 balls to go.

West Indies have zero points in Super Six and they will now be able to reach only 4 points if they win the next two games.That will not be enough for them as the two teams are already on 6 points. Only the top two teams from the Super Six stage will qualify for the World Cup 2023, which brings the two-time champions out of reckoning even on mathematical terms. But there can be a backstage entry for the Windies.

How can West Indies still qualify for World Cup in India?

West Indies can still qualify for the World Cup and that can only be if Pakistan help them. Pakistan are currently looking for clearance from their government to participate in the tournament and also on the venues where it will play in India.

Notably, if Pakistan will pull out from the tournament, the third-best team from the World Cup Qualifier will reach the main draw of the World Cup along with the two teams. Pakistan recently stated that they are looking for clearances."Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," a PCB official had said.

How can West Indies get to top three?

The Windies can get to the top three only if they win their remaining two games against Sri Lanka and Oman. They would then want only one of Scotland or Netherlands to get a maximum on four points and then they can pip that team on Net run rate.

Latest Cricket News