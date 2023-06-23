ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga's magical spell helps Sri Lanka to huge win over Oman

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Wanindu Hasaranga against Oman

Sri Lanka recorded a dominant 10-wicket win over Oman in their second ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday, June 23. Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga produced another magical spell as he took five wickets while conceding just 13 runs to bowl out Oman on just 98 runs.

After recording a huge 175-run win over UAE in the opening game, the Dasun Shanaka-led side pulled off another impressive spell to continue their good form in ODIs. Hasaranga's magical 5/13 spell and three wickets from pacer Lahiru Kumara helped them bowl out Oman on just 98 runs in 30.2 overs. Ayaan Khan was the lone warrior with a bat for Oman with an impressive knock of 41 off 60.

After Hasarnga's heroics, in-form veteran Dimuth Karunartane smashed another fifty to secure a huge 10-wicket win for Sri Lanka. Karunaratne now has registered seven 50-plus scores in his last 10 overall innings. He top-scored with 61* off 51 with the help of eight fours while Pathum Nissanka contributed 37* off 39 as Sri Lanka chased down the target in just 15.0 overs.

Hasaranga won the Player of the Match award for his 5/13 figures and became the only second Sri Lankan cricketer after Ashantha de Mel to record two back-to-back ODI five-fors. His performance helped Sri Lanka to further cement their position at the top of Group B with two big wins in two games.

In another World Cup Qualifier Group B game, Scotland recorded another impressive 111-run win over UAE to register two wins in two games. Richie Berrington played a captain's knock by smashing 127 off 136 as Scotland scored 282/8 total while batting first. Then experienced pacer Safyaan Sharif took four wickets for 20 and Chris Cole picked three wickets to bowl out UAE on just 171 runs.

