ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sikandar Raza guides Zimbabwe to dominant win over Netherlands

Zimbabwe recorded two wins in two matches as they thrashed Netherlands by six wickets in the fifth match of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, June 20. The Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza produced a memorable knock by smashing 102* off just 54 after taking four wickets.

Playing in their first qualifier game, Netherlands posted a total of 315/6 while batting first. Opener Vikramjit Singh top-scored with 88 off 111 and star batter Max O'Dowd smashed 59 runs to give the Dutch side a promising start. Raza gave the hosts an opening in the 21st over as he dismissed both the openers.

Captain Scott Edwards also contributed 83 runs off just 72 balls to ensure a 300-plus total for Netherlands. Raza was the best bowler for Zimbabwe with 4/55 figures. However, Zimbabwe also replied with a strong start in their big chase. Captain Craig Ervine scored an impressive 50 in just 48 runs and then in-form veteran Sean Williams, who smashed a century against Nepal in the first game, scored 91 off just 58.

But it was Raza who stole the limelight by scoring 102* off just 54 balls with the help of six fours and eight sixes. His strike rate of 188.88 helped the hosts chase the target with six wickets and 55 balls remaining. This was the fastest international hundred by a Zimbabwe cricketer and the seventh ODI hundred for Raza.

In another game on Tuesday, Nepal recorded an easy six-wicket win over USA to register their first Qualifier win. After losing four wickets on just 18 runs, USA posted a fighting total of 207 while batting first at Takashinga Sports Club. Shayan Jahangir, the 28-year-old Pakistan-born batter, scored his maiden international hundred, 100* off 79 for USA while pacer Karan KC took four for 33 for Nepal.

Nepal struggled for a good start but Bhim Shakti scored 77* off 114 and star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee added crucial unbeaten 39 runs to chase the target in 43 overs. A win helped Zimbabwe top Group A with two big wins in their opening two matches while Nepal jumped to third place with a maiden win.

