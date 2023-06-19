ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch SL vs UAE on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka

The former World Cup winners Sri Lanka will kick off their ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign in the third ODI match against United Arab Emirates at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday, June 19. Sri Lanka are ranked ninth in the current ICC ODI chart but are leading contender to win the Qualifiers and secure a World Cup spot.

On the other hand, UAE, ranked 19th in the ODI chart, will find it tough to beat the in-form Sri Lankan side in their opening game at the qualifiers. They last played Sri Lanka in the 2008 Asia Cup where they suffered a heavy 142-run defeat. Sri Lanka have won both of their past two ODIs against UAE by a margin of 100-plus runs and will be hoping for a similar result on Monday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Sri Lanka vs UAE ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates 3rd ODI match will be played on Monday, June 19.

At what time does SL vs UAE match begin?

Sri Lanka vs UAE 3rd ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the SL vs UAE ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs UAE 3rd ODI match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Where can you watch SL vs UAE ODI match on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs UAE 3rd ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch SL vs UAE ODI match online in India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs UAE 3rd ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah

